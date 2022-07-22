Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/22/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
It is Friday, July 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns rookies will report to training camp in Berea today.

The last unsigned rookie, Perrion Winfrey, took care of business on Thursday by signing his rookie contract so everyone is expected.

In other good news, the first NFL PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list of the 2022 season was released, and Jack Conklin was not on it so his recovery is proceeding well.

 

1. Football Is Just Around The Corner

Obviously, football is about to get underway for the 2022 season.

The calendar says so, and players’ social media accounts also indicate that.

One example is Wyatt Teller, the pancake-delivering dancing man who looks eager to get to work judging by this recent video taken by his wife Carly.

Then, there is D’Ernest Johnson, ready to grind again to prove his naysayers wrong.

We have no doubt that Johnson will do just that; he has made a career out of overcoming adversity.

 

2. More Madden 23 Ratings

Cornerback Denzel Ward is in excellent company in this year’s Madden ratings.

He is ranked fourth in his position with a rating of 92.

Ward has risen in the ratings since last season when he was ranked eighth with an 89 rating.

Could he break into the top three next season?

 

3. Friday Inspiration

Most do not need any inspiration to get through Friday as the weekend is just hours away.

And with football underway next week, there is even more reason to float through the day.

In the event a little TGIF vibe is needed, we refer to the newest signed rookie who brings his own unique energy wherever he goes.

He is Perrion Winfrey, and we cannot wait to see him at training camp.

If that does not get you through the day, I don’t know what can.

Happy Friday and TGIF Browns fans!

