3 Toughest Home Games For Browns In 2022

We are taking a deeper dive into the Cleveland Browns 2022 schedule in an effort to predict the future.

That generally does not go well, but here is an attempt to decipher what could be the three toughest home games for the Browns during the 2022 season.

They are as follows:

1. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 5

This was one of the 2021 Browns team’s heartbreaking losses.

Justin Herbert found late-game magic to help his offense score four 4th quarter touchdowns and beat the Browns 47-42.

Justin Herbert Sunday vs. the Browns: Passing: 26/43 398 yards, 4 TD

Rushing: 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 touchdown Chargers win 47-42 — Max Torres (@mtorressports) October 11, 2021

Just as the Browns have improved, so have the Chargers, making this a tough and hard-fought game, win or lose.

2. New England Patriots, Week 6

Back-to-back difficult home games are on the docket for the Browns as the New England Patriots visit FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6.

This was a terrible lopsided loss for the Browns in 2021; the final score was 45-7.

Mac Jones has thrown a career-high 3 pass TD today vs the Browns Jones is the first NE rookie with 3+ pass TD in a game since Drew Bledsoe (4 TD) in Week 18, 1993 vs MIA Jones would be the first rookie in franchise history with 3+ pass TD & 0 INT in a single game#Patriots — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 14, 2021

Mac Jones and company are only getting better so for the Browns to avenge this 2021 blowout, they will need to be on their game.

It is worth noting that both the Chargers and Patriots games in 2021 were away games.

Perhaps the 2022 home-field advantage with fan support will help make these games a little easier for the Browns to earn victories.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 12

The unretired Tom Brady comes to FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 12.

Though the Bucs fell short of completing their back-to-back Super Bowl Championships goal in 2021, they are still a great team with Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin, though coming off ACL surgery, should be in peak form by Week 12.

Leonard Fournette : 13 carries for 51 yards & 2 TD's; 9 catches for 56 yards on 9 targets (7th straight playoff game with 2+ TD's) pic.twitter.com/LjN57YW7jg — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 24, 2022

After 22 seasons, everyone knows that given time in the pocket, Brady will hurt opposing defenses.

The Browns will have to be prepared to pressure him and force mistakes that he is not accustomed to making.

Honorable Mention: New Orleans Saints, Week 16

This is the “What Could Have Been” game.

Some thought the Browns would pursue Jameis Winston in the offseason before the Deshaun Watson deal went through.

Then, the Saints signed the hometown hero and Browns fan-favorite Jarvis Landry.

🏈 Lutcher Bulldog

🏈 LSU Tiger

🏈 New Orleans Saint Come full circle for @God_Son80 🙌#TransformationTuesday pic.twitter.com/xXnh5gr8YP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 17, 2022

His return to FirstEnergy Stadium will be loud and emotional with plenty of orange and brown #80 jerseys in the stands.

The Saints’ offense is full of weapons and with a brand new head coach in Dennis Allen, they will be a team many scout because they won’t know exactly what to expect now that the long Sean Payton era has ended.

Conclusion

An 18-week NFL season is so difficult.

The intangibles are impossible to predict.

Teams want few injuries and many lucky breaks, but it is too early to figure out which teams will overcome the obstacles and be successful.

We will find out this fall.