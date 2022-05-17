3 Toughest Road Games For Browns In 2022

Every week is a trap week in the NFL, with nary a predictable or automatic game result in the offing.

But that doesn’t stop any of us from predicting the Cleveland Browns’ won-loss record with surprising confidence.

There are those who speculate the NFL did the team a favor with a slate of “easier” games in September.

#Browns’ back end of their schedule features just 3 homes games in their final 7 games including 3 divisional games. With the 17 games schedule, Cleveland has one extra road game this season.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 13, 2022

But for every action, there is a reaction and Cleveland faces a 4-week run of playoff contenders before the bye.

And that is followed by 6 road games over the final 9 weeks, with not too much respite in their 3 home contests.

Good teams- playoff teams- win on the road, and here are the 3 toughest road games for the Browns.

Week 1: Is Carolina a Jinx-Buster?

Carolina’s head coach starts the season firmly on the hot seat exacerbated by a dearth of talent at quarterback.

But he added a proven offensive coordinator in former Giants head coach, Ben McAdoo.

McAdoo turned a dismal offense into a top-10 unit before taking New York to the playoffs as head coach.

Report: Cleveland Browns to open 2022 schedule at Carolina Panthershttps://t.co/OVoQiyfeGi pic.twitter.com/d3C1x2WYqt — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 12, 2022

And New York fired him before the end of his next season after he benched Eli Manning, and ignited a firestorm.

This is McAdoo’s first coordinator job since his post-Giants exile, and he will put a creative offense on the field.

Looking past the Panthers could set up Cleveland for another Week 1 disappointment.

Week 11: Those Wild Bills

Cleveland faces a midseason stretch of 7 games that includes 6 projected playoff contenders.

But none are likely to present as big a challenge as the Bills defending their home turf.

Buffalo should be firmly in control of the AFC East unless Miami’s talent infusion proves a challenge.

The Buffalo Bills select Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL Draft https://t.co/FcIAD5FVBa pic.twitter.com/bKJsdFG5Hq — Dawgs247 (@Dawgs247) April 30, 2022

They rebuilt their running game in the offseason via free agency and the draft.

And if any of their new additions work out, the Browns will be hard-pressed to find a weakness in the Bills’ attack.

Cleveland will need an “A-game” from every facet, with special teams the potential difference-maker.

Week 14: Bengals

Every AFC North division game will be a battle, with each victory a step toward a potential title.

And it is entirely possible Kevin Stefanski will be 5-0 versus the Bengals when the teams meet in Week 14.

This season’s first matchup is a Monday Night Halloween celebration at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Assuming the Browns hold serve at home, the Bengals will be angry cats ready to claw for respect in Cincy.

Cincinnati strengthened its flaws during this offseason, winning over some 2022 prognosticators.

But this game will come down to executing amid high emotions, and probably, who can make the last big play.