Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Toughest Road Games For Browns In 2022

3 Toughest Road Games For Browns In 2022

By

browns running out of tunnel
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

Every week is a trap week in the NFL, with nary a predictable or automatic game result in the offing.

But that doesn’t stop any of us from predicting the Cleveland Browns’ won-loss record with surprising confidence.

There are those who speculate the NFL did the team a favor with a slate of “easier” games in September.

But for every action, there is a reaction and Cleveland faces a 4-week run of playoff contenders before the bye.

And that is followed by 6 road games over the final 9 weeks, with not too much respite in their 3 home contests.

Good teams- playoff teams- win on the road, and here are the 3 toughest road games for the Browns.

 

Week 1: Is Carolina a Jinx-Buster? 

Carolina’s head coach starts the season firmly on the hot seat exacerbated by a dearth of talent at quarterback.

But he added a proven offensive coordinator in former Giants head coach, Ben McAdoo.

McAdoo turned a dismal offense into a top-10 unit before taking New York to the playoffs as head coach.

And New York fired him before the end of his next season after he benched Eli Manning, and ignited a firestorm.

This is McAdoo’s first coordinator job since his post-Giants exile, and he will put a creative offense on the field.

Looking past the Panthers could set up Cleveland for another Week 1 disappointment.

 

Week 11: Those Wild Bills 

Cleveland faces a midseason stretch of 7 games that includes 6 projected playoff contenders.

But none are likely to present as big a challenge as the Bills defending their home turf.

Buffalo should be firmly in control of the AFC East unless Miami’s talent infusion proves a challenge.

They rebuilt their running game in the offseason via free agency and the draft.

And if any of their new additions work out, the Browns will be hard-pressed to find a weakness in the Bills’ attack.

Cleveland will need an “A-game” from every facet, with special teams the potential difference-maker.

 

Week 14: Bengals  

Every AFC North division game will be a battle, with each victory a step toward a potential title.

And it is entirely possible Kevin Stefanski will be 5-0 versus the Bengals when the teams meet in Week 14.

This season’s first matchup is a Monday Night Halloween celebration at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Assuming the Browns hold serve at home, the Bengals will be angry cats ready to claw for respect in Cincy.

Cincinnati strengthened its flaws during this offseason, winning over some 2022 prognosticators.

But this game will come down to executing amid high emotions, and probably, who can make the last big play.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

2011 Winter TCA Tour - Day 1
Steve Young On Mayfield: ‘You Can’t Play The Victim’
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
Keeping Kareem Hunt With Nick Chubb Is A Must After 2022
The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Can Marcus Santo-Silva Earn A Browns Roster Spot?

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL (and life in general) for a few too many years, which accounts for some of his unique takes on both.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Steve Young On Mayfield: 'You Can't Play The Victim'

No more pages to load