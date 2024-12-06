4 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Friday

The 3-9 Cleveland Browns are looking to put Monday’s 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos behind them and continue working to build positive momentum over the stretch run and head into the offseason on a high note.

It has been difficult to establish consistency due to positional instability and injuries, as four key Browns are not practicing on Friday.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared that wide receiver Cedric Tillman, defensive tackle Sam Kamara, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr., and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. all missed practice on Friday.

#Browns not practicing today: WR Cedric Tillman and DT Sam Kamara (concussions), DT Maurice Hurst Jr. (ankle), and OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee). — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 6, 2024

Tillman and Kamara are both dealing with concussions and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurst and Wills are still nursing their respective ankle and knee injuries, which kept them out for extended periods earlier in the year.

Both are listed as questionable.

Hurst apparently aggravated his injury in Monday’s loss to the Broncos, while Wills has been out of action for weeks.

Tillman suffered a concussion in the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 and has been trending in the right direction toward a return on Sunday.

Cleveland is starting Germain Ifedi at left tackle, replacing Wills and Dawand Jones, who are both on injured reserve.

Wills is heading into free agency this offseason and is running out of time to prove that he is back to being the player he once was.

This extended absence has likely cost him money in free agency.

Regardless, it’s looking like at least some reinforcements are on the way.

NEXT:

Analyst Says A Browns Win On Sunday Should Be Treated As A Playoff Win