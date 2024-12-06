Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / 4 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Friday

4 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Friday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The 3-9 Cleveland Browns are looking to put Monday’s 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos behind them and continue working to build positive momentum over the stretch run and head into the offseason on a high note.

It has been difficult to establish consistency due to positional instability and injuries, as four key Browns are not practicing on Friday.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared that wide receiver Cedric Tillman, defensive tackle Sam Kamara, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr., and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. all missed practice on Friday.

Tillman and Kamara are both dealing with concussions and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurst and Wills are still nursing their respective ankle and knee injuries, which kept them out for extended periods earlier in the year.

Both are listed as questionable.

Hurst apparently aggravated his injury in Monday’s loss to the Broncos, while Wills has been out of action for weeks.

Tillman suffered a concussion in the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 and has been trending in the right direction toward a return on Sunday.

Cleveland is starting Germain Ifedi at left tackle, replacing Wills and Dawand Jones, who are both on injured reserve.

Wills is heading into free agency this offseason and is running out of time to prove that he is back to being the player he once was.

This extended absence has likely cost him money in free agency.

Regardless, it’s looking like at least some reinforcements are on the way.

NEXT:  Analyst Says A Browns Win On Sunday Should Be Treated As A Playoff Win
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation