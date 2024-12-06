Analyst Says A Browns Win On Sunday Should Be Treated As A Playoff Win

When Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Browns will be looking to end a two-decade-long drought against the Steelers.

Since 2003, the Browns’ only win inside the Steelers’ stadium came during the 2020-21 NFL Playoffs.

A win this week would be special for many reasons, analyst Ken Carman said on Friday morning.

The analyst revealed his thoughts on “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” that a victory on Sunday should be regarded as highly as a postseason triumph.

“If they win on Sunday, I will treat that as that’s my playoff win … I’m going to take the small victories,” Carman said.

"If they win on Sunday, I will treat that as 'that's my playoff win'"@KenCarman tells @SportsBoyTony he'll still value bragging rights as a #Browns fan if they beat the 9-3 #Steelers again pic.twitter.com/I7rRXpiGM6 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 6, 2024

Carman told his listeners that he was okay with his thoughts being called “sad,” but he alluded to the salary cap issues that the team faces over the next two seasons as his reason for making such a bold statement.

The analyst added that he was “in Browns’ prison” due to the team’s salary cap issues surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In 2022, the Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, and the team will remain on the hook for his salary throughout the 2026 season.

Should Cleveland keep Watson on the roster both years, the team will absorb over $72 million in cap space hits due to the contract.

Cutting Watson would mean even larger dead salary cap hits for the Browns.

“I know that I’m going to have to go into the hole because of the contract that’s there. I’m still going to enjoy a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And if they lose, throw another log onto the fire,” Carman surmised.

