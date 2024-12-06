Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 6, 2024
Analyst Says A Browns Win On Sunday Should Be Treated As A Playoff Win

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Rodney McLeod Jr. #12 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers missed a field goal during the first quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

When Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Browns will be looking to end a two-decade-long drought against the Steelers.

Since 2003, the Browns’ only win inside the Steelers’ stadium came during the 2020-21 NFL Playoffs.

A win this week would be special for many reasons, analyst Ken Carman said on Friday morning.

The analyst revealed his thoughts on “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” that a victory on Sunday should be regarded as highly as a postseason triumph.

“If they win on Sunday, I will treat that as that’s my playoff win … I’m going to take the small victories,” Carman said.

Carman told his listeners that he was okay with his thoughts being called “sad,” but he alluded to the salary cap issues that the team faces over the next two seasons as his reason for making such a bold statement.

The analyst added that he was “in Browns’ prison” due to the team’s salary cap issues surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In 2022, the Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, and the team will remain on the hook for his salary throughout the 2026 season.

Should Cleveland keep Watson on the roster both years, the team will absorb over $72 million in cap space hits due to the contract.

Cutting Watson would mean even larger dead salary cap hits for the Browns.

“I know that I’m going to have to go into the hole because of the contract that’s there. I’m still going to enjoy a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And if they lose, throw another log onto the fire,” Carman surmised.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation