4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

An intriguing storyline in the AFC North unfolds in Week 8 as the surging Baltimore Ravens travel to face the struggling Cleveland Browns.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is building another MVP-caliber campaign and is fresh off a dazzling performance on “Monday Night Football” against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As Baltimore rides a five-game winning streak, it’s making a strong case for being the NFL’s top team approaching midseason.

The Browns, meanwhile, find themselves in a downward spiral.

A season-ending Achilles injury to Deshaun Watson dealt a crushing blow to an already faltering campaign.

Their five-game losing streak tells only part of the story. The offense has yet to score 20 points in any game this season.

Now, Cleveland’s woes have deepened with four key players missing practice.

Running back Jerome Ford (hamstring), safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) were all sidelined, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Wills’ potential absence raises questions about the offensive line configuration. Will the Browns shift Jack Conklin to left tackle or trust Dawand Jones on the right side?

In response to their offensive struggles and injuries, Cleveland has turned to Jameis Winston as its starting quarterback.

The Browns are also shaking up their coaching strategy, with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey taking over play-calling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While Dorsey’s previous stint as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator gives Baltimore some insight, his approach to Cleveland’s offense remains a mystery.

The stage is set for a matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, with Baltimore looking to extend its dominance and Cleveland desperate to turn its season around.

