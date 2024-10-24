Jim Schwartz Sends Clear Message About Defensive Performance

The Cleveland Browns face a daunting challenge in Week 8 as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens and a red-hot Lamar Jackson.

Coming off a five-touchdown showcase on “Monday Night Football,” Jackson is having his best passing season to date.

While his dual-threat capabilities pose a serious challenge, Cleveland’s pass defense remains formidable with Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith leading Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme.

Despite nursing an injury, Garrett maintains his status as a feared edge rusher, though the Browns’ defense hasn’t quite matched their 2023 dominance.

Schwartz recently did not mince words when addressing his defense’s showing in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I mean, you lose the game … there’s no consolation prizes, there’s no participation trophies. There’s no, you know, ‘Well, you did a good job.’ You didn’t win the game,” Schwartz said, via Daryl Ruiter of 93.3 The Fan.

No consolation prizes or participation trophies in Jim Schwartz’s world #Browns pic.twitter.com/EBuj9fbtu6 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 24, 2024

Schwartz emphasized that winning remains the ultimate goal, pointing to pivotal moments that could have altered the game’s outcome.

He specifically mentioned two touchdowns conceded at crucial junctures, suggesting that limiting those drives to field goals might have changed the result.

The run defense emerged as a silver lining, successfully holding the Bengals to season-low numbers in key metrics.

“We were good on third down. We were good stopping the run. We contained their passing game. So there are some encouraging signs. But, you know, happy, satisfied … none of those things come into play,” Schwartz said.

At 1-6, Cleveland’s season has hit rough waters, with trade rumors swirling around more key players in the wake of Amari Cooper’s departure to the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback situation remains in disarray, and the offense is struggling to find its footing.

Yet, head coach Kevin Stefanski’s respected presence and Deshaun Watson’s injury might offer an opportunity for a fresh start.

