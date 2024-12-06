Browns Nation

Friday, December 6, 2024
George Pickens Takes A Jab At Greg Newsome Ahead Of Browns Game

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 31: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

 

When the Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Cleveland’s players need little motivation to get up for a battle against their AFC North rivals.

Yet Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens is readily handing the team a little gasoline to pour on their fire this week.

Pickens was involved in a post-game skirmish with cornerback Greg Newsome immediately after Pittsburgh’s hail mary attempt fell to the turf in their previous matchup.

While neither player earned fines or suspensions for the altercation, that’s not stopped the war of words from flowing from Pickens.

In his last question from Friday’s post-practice interview, a reporter asked Pickens if he would reach out and speak to Newsome before their upcoming game.

“I don’t even know who that is,” Pickens said.

In the week after Cleveland’s 24-19 upset of Pittsburgh, both Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Russell Wilson defended Pickens’ actions.

Video replays of the event, however, show Pickens as the aggressor in the incident.

Newsome’s only reported comments after the fight were concise, expressing his hope that neither he nor Pickens would be suspended for their involvement.

Pickens was not a factor against the Browns in their first matchup as Cleveland held the talented wide receiver to 48 yards on four catches.

The Steelers receiver was able to redeem himself against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching three of his six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland will look to replicate its previous efforts against Pickens in their bid to sweep the series against the Steelers.

