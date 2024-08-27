4 Quarterbacks Remain On Browns’ Initial 53-Man Roster

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL franchises were required to cut their squads down from a 90-man allotment to a 53-man roster for the regular season.

While most teams carry only two or three quarterbacks into the regular season, the Cleveland Browns made a different decision heading into the 2024 NFL campaign.

Cleveland’s Twitter account shared the first look at the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday as all four quarterbacks were retained from the team’s training camp roster.

Cleveland’s decision to keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tyler Huntley, and Jameis Winston lends credence to a report from insider Mary Kay Cabot that the team is actively seeking trade partners for Huntley and Winston.

To reach their 53-man limit, the Browns waived five players on the defensive side by cutting ties with tackles Jowon Briggs, Siaki Ika, and Sam Kamara, as well as linebacker Winston Reid and safety Christopher Edmonds.

Offensively, the Browns waived wide receivers Ahmarean Brown, Jaelon Darden, and Michael Woods II, along with tight ends Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Treyton Welch and tackle Lorenzo Thompson.

The team also terminated contracts with players who have four or more seasons of NFL experience, terminating running back D’Onta Foreman, tackle Germain Ifedi, wide receiver James Proche II, and cornerbacks Tony Brown II and Justin Hardee Jr.

Second-round draft pick Michael Hall Jr. was placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list for his off-the-field issues, and running backs Nyheim Hines and Nick Chubb were both given injury designations that will make the duo ineligible to return before the fifth game of the 2024 season.

