Browns Make Surprising Move To Terminate 1 Player’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns have set their initial 53-man roster, and the team made several moves that have left analysts scratching their heads.

But few moves have been as surprising as the Browns’ decision to terminate one player’s contract on Tuesday.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook reported the news on Twitter as Cleveland terminated running back D’Onta Foreman’s contract to reach their 53-man roster limit.

Foreman is a 28-year-old journeyman running back who has been with four NFL teams in his first six seasons in the league.

The 2018 third-round draft pick was one of three healthy running backs on the roster heading into Tuesday, the day NFL franchises were required to trim their rosters down to 53 athletes.

Foreman’s best season came in 2022 for the Carolina Panthers as he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns that year.

Overall, Foreman has accumulated 2,326 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in six seasons while he has caught 34 receptions for 342 yards and three more scores.

Originally, Foreman looked like a lock to make the roster, but insider Mary Kay Cabot reported on Tuesday morning that the franchise is actively courting trade offers for two of their four quarterbacks, and this move gives credence to Cabot’s scoop that the team will look to trade either Jameis Winston or Tyler Huntley soon.

Foreman’s termination leaves the Browns with two healthy running backs on the roster: Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines both have injury designations as Hines is listed the on reserve/non-football injury list while Chubb is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the season.

