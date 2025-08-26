4 Undrafted Rookies Make Browns’ Final Roster

The Cleveland Browns have found success beyond the draft board this season.

While high-profile picks grabbed headlines, undrafted free agents provided the depth and special teams value that they required.

Several players who entered training camp without guaranteed contracts have now earned their way onto the final 53-man roster.

Four undrafted rookies impressed coaches enough to secure roster spots through preseason performance and camp battles.

“Some Browns undrafted free agents making the 53-man roster are WR Gage Larvadain, S Donovan McMillon, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and CB Dom Jones,” Insider Mary Kay Cabot posted on X.

Some #Browns undrafted free agents making the 53-man roster are WR Gage Larvadain, S Donovan Mitchell, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and CB Dom Jones — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2025

Gage Larvadain emerged as the most visible success story among this group. The wide receiver caught nine passes for 94 yards and one touchdown during preseason games.

He also showed potential as a punt returner. Larvadain took an unconventional route to Cleveland, playing at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to Miami of Ohio and then South Carolina.

His versatility helped him carve out a role behind established receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.

Safety Donovan McMillon provides depth.

McMillon recorded seven tackles and broke up two passes during the preseason. His coverage skills and physical play style fit the Browns’ defensive scheme.

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold earned his spot through consistent tackling and coverage ability. With injuries affecting the linebacker room, his reliability became valuable to the coaching staff.

Cornerback Dom Jones rounds out the group, adding depth to a secondary dealing with trade speculation and injury concerns. His camp performance demonstrated the ball skills and physicality needed for the position.

These roster decisions reflect Cleveland’s willingness to reward performance over draft status.

The Browns found contributors who can help immediately while developing into larger roles.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Backup QB