Analyst Names One Browns Player Who Could Be Cut

Throughout the offseason, there were justified concerns about the Cleveland Browns’ wide receivers and what the team was going to do to improve that group. When the Browns did not make a move to acquire a veteran, either as a free agent or in a trade, all of the attention then turned to the 2026 NFL Draft.

There, the Browns were able to add KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second. After Cleveland’s wide receivers ranked last in the NFL in catches, yards, and touchdowns last season, there should be plenty of opportunity for the rookies to make an impact on the depth chart.

Whatever playing time and targets they do get will obviously take away from someone else, and that could put a few jobs in jeopardy. Coming off another injury-shortened season, Cedric Tillman may struggle to hang on to his roster spot.

Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton has named Tillman as one Browns player who could be cut, as the team’s wide receiver room has become noticeably more crowded.

“Cleveland Browns: WR Cedric Tillman,” Moton wrote. “Entering a contract year, Cedric Tillman hasn’t produced enough to surpass [Jerry] Jeudy on the depth chart or show that he has the upside comparable to [Isaiah] Bond and two top-40 draft picks. On top of that, he’s battled injuries in all three of his pro seasons.”

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tillman had the skills and the size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) to be a potential star at wideout. He showed the peak of that ability during a three-game stretch in the 2024 season, when he posted 21 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 32 targets from Weeks 7-9, the last two with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Unfortunately, a concussion ended his season two weeks later.

Last season, despite a good performance in Week 1, his production fell off considerably. After he returned from a hamstring injury in Week 10, he had just 11 catches over the final seven games, which were all started by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In Tillman’s defense, he was dealing with multiple injuries, including another concussion.

Now, he will need to put all of that behind him as he tries to maintain a role in the Browns’ revamped offense under new head coach Todd Monken and first-time coordinator Travis Switzer.

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