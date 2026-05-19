Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns are back on the field with their first set of organized team activities (OTAs) this preseason. It follows a voluntary minicamp that was held in April and a rookie minicamp coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft.

As is usually the case with these workouts, some roster moves are made to bring some new players into the mix, while other players are let go to make room. It allows for increased competition and more challenging practices that hopefully make the team better.

Leading into this round of OTAs, the Browns have announced six roster moves.

“We’ve signed WR Aaron Anderson, LB Reid Carrico and DE Markees Watts, and made other roster moves,” the Browns wrote.

We've signed WR Aaron Anderson, LB Reid Carrico and DE Markees Watts, and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2026

Included in the transactions were corresponding roster moves. The Browns let go of defensive tackle Bernard Gooden, tight end Caden Prieskorn, and wide receiver Isaiah Wooden.

Anderson earned his spot after participating in the recent rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. An undrafted rookie from Louisiana State, he had 106 catches for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns in 33 college games.

Carrico also took part in the rookie minicamp as a tryout player. He played two years at West Virginia following three years at Ohio State.

Watts has the most NFL experience of the new group, with 27 games played entering his fourth NFL season. Signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Watts appeared in 15 games with the Buccaneers last season.

The Browns signed 12 undrafted free agents before the rookie minicamp. That group included defensive lineman Logan Fano, who is the brother of first-round offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

Among the players who were waived, Gooden was seen as having some potential, with the Browns needing to add depth along the defensive line. Last season with LSU, he played in 12 games and posted 24 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks. In four college seasons, he played in 39 games with 66 combined tackles (21 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

These OTAs will run until May 21. They will be followed by two more, to be held May 26-28 and June 2-5.

That will lead into mandatory minicamp June 9-11, before training camp opens in July.

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Analyst Names One Browns Player Who Could Be Cut