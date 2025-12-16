5 Browns Players Among Top Pro Bowl Vote-Getters

The Cleveland Browns are wrapping up another disappointing season, which hasn’t been the improvement many had hoped for on the heels of a three-win campaign last year. That same record is firmly on the table again with difficult games remaining, starting with the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, but hopefully, the Browns can build some momentum heading into the offseason.

Despite the losses, a handful of players have had impressive seasons and are inspiring hope that things will turn around as soon as next year. Of course, Myles Garrett and his 21.5 sacks are leading the way, but he is just one of five Browns who are among the top vote-getters for the Pro Bowl.

While Garrett is the most likely to make the Pro Bowl Games, he might not be going alone.

“Browns DE Myles Garrett is sixth in most Pro Bowl Games votes by fans, second behind Micah Parsons among DEs. Denzel Ward [is] seventh among CBs. Maliek Collins (IR) [is] fifth among DTs. Joel Bitonio [is] third among guards and Shedeur Sanders [is] now 10th among QBs according to the latest tabulations from the NFL,” Daryl Ruiter wrote on X.

Sanders being ranked among quarterbacks is a huge surprise, but that’s due to his popularity more than his play. Collins, Ward and Bitonio have done enough to earn legitimate consideration, though Collins wouldn’t be able to participate given his season-ending quad injury.

Whether or not any of these Browns actually participate is yet to be determined, but the honor of being selected is the true value. Garrett has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past five years and six times overall, while Bitonio has made it in each of the past seven seasons.

Ward has earned four Pro Bowl selections, while Collins has never been named in his nine previous NFL seasons.

