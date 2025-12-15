Browns Nation

Monday, December 15, 2025
Browns Rookie Is Emerging As Team’s Offensive Focal Point

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns found a true star in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. looks like the real deal, and they’ve emphasized keeping him involved early and often.

In fact, they may have already made the rookie the focal point of their passing game. As pointed out by analyst J.J. Zachariason, no NFL tight end this season was as involved as Fannin was in the Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“Harold Fannin ran a route on 95% of Cleveland’s dropbacks against the Bears, his highest route participation rate of his season. He also saw a season-high 45.2% target share. That’s the first time a tight end has been over a 40% target share this season,” Zachariason wrote on X.

Fannin set NCAA records in his final season at Bowling Green. The eye test was the only thing more impressive than his stats, yet he fell into the third round of the 2025 draft.

He’s been even better than advertised this season. His numbers are impressive for a rookie tight end, even more so for one who has had to share the field with veteran David Njoku for most of the season.

Even so, the Browns have made a point of making sure that he stays ahead of Njoku in the pecking order, and rightfully so. Fannin looks like a star in the making, and his ability to pile up yards after the catch will keep him near the top of the leaderboard in receptions and receiving yards more often than not.

This season has been tough overall, but the Browns at least found some building blocks to build around for many years to come.

