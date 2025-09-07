Joe Thomas Sends Warning To NFL About Key Browns Player

Not many people seem to think the Cleveland Browns are going to do well this season.

They’re projected over/under for total wins is set at just 4.5, and their schedule will be pretty brutal early on.

However, Joe Thomas doesn’t feel the same way.

The former offensive lineman knows firsthand what it’s like to go against Myles Garrett, even if it’s in practice.

That’s why he also knows what the rest of the league will be up against when they face the superstar defensive end this season:

“Well, I don’t think anybody’s blocking Myles Garrett,” Thomas stated simply, “so if you can’t block one of their defensive linemen, you’re going to have some problems.”

Early reports suggest that Garrett might be in the best shape of his career, and that spells trouble for everybody else.

On top of that, the Browns have now paired him with another immovable force of nature in Mason Graham, who was also used to dealing with double teams routinely in college.

Opposing teams will now have to pick their poison.

Doubling Garrett means leaving Graham in a one-on-one situation or vice versa, and that has rarely worked out for whoever’s in front of them.

There are still many questions to answer about this team’s offense, starting with their quarterback situation and whether someone else will step up at wide receiver.

There shouldn’t be any doubts about this team’s defensive firepower and potential, though.

And even though they didn’t do well last season, they have every resource and all the talent in the world to bounce back and return to their dominant ways on that side of the field this season.

