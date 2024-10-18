Myles Garrett Sends A Clear Message To Teammates About Losing

The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season, beginning the year with a 1-5 record.

The team has suffered through a myriad of issues on the new-look offense, and problems have kept the defense from returning to its dominant form.

Cleveland’s unquestioned leader on the defensive front – end Myles Garrett – still believes this team can right the ship and improve on its poor showing thus far.

In his press conference on Friday after practice, the defender sent a clear message to his teammates about losing, sharing with reporters that the Browns coaching staff can make changes to personnel if the results don’t improve on Sundays.

“When you lose, the door is open for anyone,” Garrett said, “How you keep from losing your job or getting moved anywhere else, you have to play your (expletive) off. You have to show you earn the right to be here, earn the right to be on the field.”

DE Myles Garrett reminds his teammates it’s a privilege to play for #Browns + wants to play his entire career in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/MgzMBgd2le — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 18, 2024

Garrett called it an “honor and privilege” to be a part of the NFL franchise, and he included himself in the group of players who could be replaced if the team doesn’t find a winning formula soon.

He added that he wanted to take the lead in the locker room and for his teammates to “match my intensity” on the field.

Despite playing through injuries and having limited opportunities, Garrett has been a force when he’s on the field.

In 2024, Garrett has logged four sacks, eight QB hits, and 13 total tackles.

This year, the defensive end has also forced two fumbles and blocked his third-ever NFL kick last week against the Eagles.

