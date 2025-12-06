5 Browns Players Ruled Out For Titans Game

The Cleveland Browns are 3-9 following a tough 26-8 beating at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers last week, but have a golden opportunity to put that loss behind them with a matchup against the worst team in the league up next. The 1-11 Tennessee Titans come to town for Week 14 and represent Cleveland’s tastiest matchup all season.

It will be rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ third start as he continues to look more and more comfortable as the team’s QB, and this should be his easiest matchup so far.

He has looked like a rookie much of the time, but his ability to push the ball down the field opens up new possibilities for this offense.

Sanders will have a few things working against him on Sunday in the injury department.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared the Browns’ updated injury report ahead of the Titans matchup, and a number of injured Browns have already been ruled out, including Brenden Bates, Jack Conklin, Adin Huntington, Wyatt Teller, and Deshaun Watson.

#Browns #Titans injury report for Friday and game status for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/tHH36Pgvoz — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 5, 2025

Conklin and Teller’s absences will be particularly difficult aspects for Sanders to navigate, as those are two of his most important offensive lineman.

Tennessee’s defense doesn’t have much in terms of playmakers, but it does have Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat at defensive tackle, who many consider to be the Titans’ two best defenders and consistently provide a ton of problems for opposing interior offensive lines.

Watson being out isn’t a surprise since he just had his practice window opened as he attempts to return from a torn Achilles. Huntington’s absence is disappointing, considering the Browns lost Maliek Collins for the year last week, so there will be plenty of pressure on Mason Graham to hold it down at defensive tackle, even though he is also questionable with a rib injury.

It’s never fun to be down a few key players, even against a 1-11 team.

On the bright side, Sunday will provide some opportunities for some unproven guys to step into a bigger role and prove themselves.

