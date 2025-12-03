Browns Make Big Announcement About Deshaun Watson

As if the Cleveland Browns didn’t have enough uncertainty about their quarterback, Wednesday morning brought more questions about who will play that position next season and beyond.

Writing on social media, Tony Grossi gave a huge injury update about Deshaun Watson, who hasn’t played a single game for the Browns this season. The team now has 21 days to examine Watson, let him practice, and decide what they want to do next.

“Browns announce they are opening the practice window for Deshaun Watson. Medically cleared to practice. They have 21 days to decide his roster status for rest of season,” Grossi posted on X.

Browns announce they are opening the practice window for Deshaun Watson. Medically cleared to practice. They have 21 days to decide his roster status for rest of season. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 3, 2025

It has been over a year since Browns fans have seen Watson on the field, but this update proves that could be changing soon. He has three weeks to practice, or else he will remain on the injured reserve for the rest of the season.

The Browns only have five more regular-season games, and it’s unclear if Watson will get a chance to take some snaps before the season comes to an end. The fact that his recovery is headed in the right direction suggests that he’ll at least be ready to play when the next season begins.

The Browns expected Watson to be back earlier this season, but he suffered a big setback in January that required him to undergo a second surgery. That only complicated the already complex QB situation for Cleveland, allowing more time for Dillon Gabriel and, eventually, Shedeur Sanders as well.

Watson has more than a year remaining on his monster contract, and the Browns will likely want to get some value out of the $230 million that he is receiving. Even with his injuries and controversies, there are some Browns fans who want to see him on the field, thinking that a fully healthy Watson could help improve the team’s disappointing offensive line.

The clock is now ticking, and the Browns will have some sort of update on Watson within the next three weeks.

NEXT:

Former Browns WR Makes Eye-Opening Claim About $100 Million Dollars