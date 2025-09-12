6 Browns Players Appeared On Recent Injury Report

The Cleveland Browns showed promise in their Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but face a tougher challenge heading into Week 2.

Oddsmakers have installed Cleveland as double-digit underdogs for their upcoming matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Still, the team seems to be trending in a positive direction.

The Browns released their Thursday injury report featuring six players with varying degrees of concern.

The report reveals a mixed bag of encouraging developments and lingering issues that could impact Sunday’s game plan.

Veteran guard Joel Bitonio appears ready for action after being listed for rest rather than injury.

He progressed from limited participation on Wednesday to full practice on Thursday, suggesting he will be available.

Left tackle Jack Conklin remains more concerning, dealing with both eye and elbow problems that kept him limited in consecutive practice sessions.

Defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. and tackle Dawand Jones both continue managing knee injuries that limited their practice time this week.

Their status for Sunday remains uncertain as the Browns monitor their progress.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins missed Wednesday’s session for non-injury reasons but returned to full participation Thursday, indicating he should be ready for his role in the rotation.

Cornerback Denzel Ward practiced on a limited basis both days while dealing with shoulder and ankle issues.

His availability could influence defensive game planning and potential snap counts if he suits up Sunday.

Cleveland’s chances of pulling the upset depend heavily on keeping key players healthy.

A fully functional offensive line protecting the quarterback, combined with a disruptive defensive front applying consistent pressure, gives the Browns their best path to victory against the odds.

