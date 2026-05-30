Browns Defender Projected To Take A Big Step Forward In 2026

By almost any account, Mason Graham had a successful rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. But as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, some people might have been expecting a little bit more from the Michigan product, in one area in particular.

Despite playing in all 17 games, Graham had just one-half sack for the entire season. However, he was given credit for helping teammate Myles Garrett set the NFL single-season record with 23.0 sacks.

Graham is projected to take a big step forward in 2026, again working in tandem with Garrett, who, according to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, will continue to serve as a mentor to his younger teammate.

“Graham is already an excellent run defender capable of reestablishing the line of scrimmage. The defensive tackle also has enough upfield burst to be a legitimate interior pass rusher. Garrett isn’t just a team leader and the spearhead of the Browns’ defense. Graham fully understands what Garrett’s presence brings to his development, while also getting to pick the sack master’s brain about approach. A symbiotic relationship can form between the two. Garrett comes screaming off the edge and drawing attention, while Graham collapses the pocket,” Sobleski wrote.

Graham can be given some benefit of the doubt as he recently revealed that he played the final games of the season with a broken rib he sustained in Week 13. He also was not counted on to rush the passer, but rather to occupy blockers in the interior to free up Garrett and Alex Wright on the edges.

Unfortunately, the relationship between Graham and Garrett has not been able to be officially rekindle during the Browns’ preseason practice sessions. Garrett has not been in attendance at the voluntary veteran minicamp, nor at the more recent organized team activities (OTAs).

That is usually the case for the veteran, but this year it is seen as something of a slight toward new head coach Todd Monken. Meanwhile, Graham has been taking part alongside his other teammates as they try to learn the new scheme of first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Graham finished last season with 49 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and four passes defended while playing 763 defensive snaps. It was a solid if unspectacular season that earned him some All-Rookie recognition.

Now, he will try to build on that first year and contribute more in his second season, while continuing to work with Garrett to keep the Browns’ defense ranked among the best in the NFL.

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