Analyst Names Browns Position Group That Will Make Biggest Jump In 2026

The Cleveland Browns went into this offseason with major needs and a less-than-ideal path to fill those needs given the lack of significant cap space, but GM Andrew Berry got creative and found ways to rebuild this roster into something truly interesting. There will be a lot of new names and numbers for the fans to get used to ahead of Week 1, particularly on offense where a lot of players need to step up and make names for themselves.

Adding KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston should make a big impact on what was arguably the worst wide receiver room in the league in 2025, but there will likely be an even bigger focus on the offensive line. Berry had to replace all five starters this offseason, and he managed to not only replace those five starters, but potentially built a line that could somehow be a big improvement.

During a recent episode of Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan, Nick Wilson spoke about how a lot of people see the line making the biggest leap among all the position groups, but he is of the belief that the receivers will make the biggest improvement.

“I think a lot of people think the offensive line is going to have a bigger jump, but I’m kind of convinced that it’s going to be the wide receivers. Well, they just have a lot of wild cards,” said Wilson.

"I think a lot of people think the offensive line is going to have a bigger jump, but I'm kind of convinced that it's going to be the wide receivers. Well, they just have a lot of wild cards." 🚨 @JPeterlin and @NickWilsonSays on if the #Browns upgraded more at wide receiver or… pic.twitter.com/HyvXdNfp90 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 29, 2026

As exciting as some of the young talent is in this WR room, it all starts and ends with Jerry Jeudy in what could be a make of break year for him. He is still the WR1 and hopefully having more help will take some pressure off him so he can look more like the guy he was in 2024 compared to last season.

Concepcion and Boston are almost surely going to be right behind Jeudy on the depth chart and line up alongside him in three-receiver sets all year. Outside of them, Isaiah Bond is reportedly putting forth some highlight-reel plays in OTAs and possesses the kind of skill set that would complement the top three receivers quite well as a downfield threat.

Both the line and the receivers have a lot of work to do. There are a lot of new pieces in place under a new coaching staff, but the talent is there to make these two position groups into true positions of strength.

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