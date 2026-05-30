Denzel Boston Reveals Honest Thoughts About Todd Monken

Todd Monken is now well into his first preseason workouts as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. After conducting a veteran minicamp, a rookie minicamp, and organized team activities (OTAs), Monken’s style of teaching his players has become clear.

As one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, the 60-year-old has engineered a full culture shift. There is no time to waste during practice, and there is very little patience for mistakes.

However, that doesn’t mean Monken doesn’t lighten the mood when necessary. He seems to have built a good relationship with his team, and they know he only wants what’s best for the group.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston recently revealed his honest thoughts about Monken, saying the coach can be humorous, but he also knows when it’s time to get down to business.

“Coach Monken? He’s super high energy. Coach knows how to joke. Coach is going to throw jokes out there. He’s going to get honest, then he’s going to throw a joke. He’s going to make it funny. Coach Monken, he’s really funny. Takes his job very seriously, but he also knows how to be a great leader and capture a team and how they feel,” Boston said.

During these early practice sessions, media members have taken note of their high-intensity nature. For example, teaching points are made on the way back to the huddle, rather than waiting for everyone to arrive there before the next play, which not only saves time but also increases the pace of the workout. There has also been a more physical nature than there was under former head coach Kevin Stefanski.

In addition, there has been more accountability put on players who do not perform up to the standard, which is something the Browns were believed to have needed. Players have been taken out of drills when they make a mistake, something that did not occur in recent years.

It hasn’t all been positive, however. According to insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, more than half of the starting defense have missed practice time, including Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Maliek Collins and Alex Wright, as is their right for the voluntary workouts. Most notably, sacks record-holder Myles Garrett also has not participated, and it has been interpreted that he might be sending a message that he is still upset that Monken was hired over former coordinator Jim Schwartz.

So, Monken still has a few things to work on with his new team heading toward the opening of training camp in July.

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