6 Browns Players Have Been Ruled Out For Eagles Game

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a 1-4 record, this game has turned into a must-win for the Browns if they want to avoid digging themselves into a deeper 1-5 hole.

Coming off their bye week, the Eagles are looking to rebound after dropping two of their last three games, leaving them with a 2-2 record.

Meanwhile, the Browns find themselves in a challenging position, having lost three consecutive games and struggling against NFC East opponents.

While Deshaun Watson has faced criticism for the Browns’ recent performance, it’s important to note the absence of Nick Chubb, who’s still recovering from a severe knee injury.

Cleveland’s offense has been significantly impacted, ranking last in total yards and managing a mere 96.6 rushing yards per game.

The Browns’ injury woes extend beyond Chubb. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, five additional players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

These include starting center Ethan Pocic, safety Grant Delpit, fill-in safety Ronnie Hickman, backup left tackle James Hudson, and reserve running back Nyheim Hines.

#Browns Pocic and Delpit among those ruled out for #Eagles. No Chubb yet: pic.twitter.com/iBfG7WU0P8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 11, 2024

There’s a glimmer of hope as Denzel Ward returned to limited practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier in the week.

He joins Jordan Hicks, Maurice Hurst, and Mohamoud Diabate on the questionable list.

Browns fans can take some solace in the fact that Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Zak Zinter are expected to start despite missing practice time. Their effectiveness remains to be seen.

On a positive note, Za’Darius Smith is set to play through an ankle injury, providing a boost to the Browns’ defense.

However, with numerous key players sidelined or questionable, Cleveland faces an uphill battle against a well-rested Eagles team eager to get back on track.

