6 Browns Players Make PFF’s ‘Midseason AFC North Team’

The Cleveland Browns shouldn’t be 2-7.

Even with some injuries and struggles on offense, this team was too talented to fare this poorly this season.

As a matter of fact, even despite the shortcomings, they still managed to get six players named to PFF’s Midseason AFC North Team.

They had punter Corey Bojorquez, who has unfortunately had to be on the field way more often than the fans would’ve hoped for, so that choice wasn’t much of a surprise.

Joel Bitonio also got the nod, with PFF citing that as bad as this year has been for him and the offensive line, he’s still a tad above everybody else in the division at the guard position.

Jack Conklin didn’t have a lot of competition at the right tackle position, but given his 70.3 overall grade and with only nine QB pressures allowed this season, he got the nod despite coming off an injury.

Unsurprisingly, Myles Garrett also got the nod, as he’s won 26.3% of his pass rushes this season.

He’s joined by the likes of Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt.

At linebacker, and despite an injury, they still chose Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who logged a 91.7 run-defense grade, the fourth-highest among all defenders with at least 100 snaps.

Last but not least, they had Winston Reid as a part of the special teams unit, as he logged an 86.4 special teams grade on his 186 special teams snaps so far.

This has been a disappointing season, but this roster is still very good and should fare better in 2025.

