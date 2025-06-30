Ice Cube Gives Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders About Speeding

Shedeur Sanders came to the Cleveland Browns with more media attention and expectations than any fifth-round pick in recent memory due to both his last name and the pre-draft speculation that he was going to be a top-five pick.

There has been a lot of discussion this offseason about what led to his historic fall down the draft board, with the consensus being that it had to do with how he conducted himself in interviews and concerns about how he carries himself on and off the field.

Those issues were somewhat validated when Sanders received two speeding tickets this offseason, which opened the door for all of his doubters to pile on.

Noted rapper and actor Ice Cube recently had some advice for Sanders.

“His great pedigree. He’s the son of an NFL Hall of Famer. So he’s a great example of a kid taking the opportunity that’s in front of him and running with it. But don’t go 100 miles an hour. That would be my advice. The [Las Vegas] Raiders had a player, his last name is Ruggs, and he was going over 100 miles an hour. He killed a lady and it ended his football career. So, nothing good happens at 100 miles an hour. Wanna tell him to tone it down. Go 80, man. Go 85. But don’t go 100. Slow it down a little bit, youngster,” Ice Cube said, via Robert Griffin III.

Context is important, as Sanders was driving 101 mph on a highway, which is a far cry from what Henry Ruggs did in his tragic DUI accident, but that was always going to be the obvious comparison to make once this recent news broke.

The public backlash is partially because of what Ruggs did in 2021, as nobody wants to see Sanders wind up on a path that leads him to a situation like that, so it’s important to nip this issue in the bud.

Sanders has handled the situation with professionalism, and hopefully, he and the Browns will move on from this, and he can grow and learn from it.

