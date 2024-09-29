7 Browns Players Listed As Inactive For Raiders Game

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of the worst losses of the 2024 NFL season as they dropped a home game to the New York Giants in Week 3.

It was an embarrassing effort from everyone involved as the Browns couldn’t move the football and got pushed around in the trenches on both sides of the football.

However, the team must move past the loss as they are being gifted with a great bounce-back opportunity in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Like the Browns, the Raiders are dealing with their fair share of injuries as they’ll be without Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby.

Cleveland needs a win to keep pace in the AFC North, though they’ll need to overcome some absences on their own roster.

Prior to kickoff against the Raiders, the Browns listed their inactives for the contest via the team’s official X account.

“Inactives: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RB Pierre Strong Jr., CB Kahlef Hailassie, T Jedrick Wills Jr., T Jack Conklin, “WR Jamari Thrash, TE David Njoku.”

Our inactives for Week 4 vs. the Raiders pic.twitter.com/39DbfRRCcS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 29, 2024

The biggest losses for Cleveland are Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin who have struggled to stay on the field this year.

David Njoku remains out with an ankle sprain, so Deshaun Watson and the rest of the offense will need to find a way to move the football shorthanded.

Las Vegas might be shorthanded themselves, but they’ve been a tough and physical bunch and won’t give Cleveland an easy win on their home field.

It’ll be interesting to see what version of the Browns comes out in a pivotal Week 4 matchup.

NEXT:

Browns Player Wears Kyrie Irving High School Jersey To Raiders Game