Browns Player Wears Kyrie Irving High School Jersey To Raiders Game

The Cleveland Browns were embarrassed in Week 3 when they somehow found a way to lose to the New York Giants on their home field.

The Browns’ offense has been historically bad as the offensive line can’t hold up in pass protection, while the ground game has been sorely disappointing.

Deshaun Watson also hasn’t done himself favors as he’s either holding onto the football for too long and absorbing sacks, or simply missing on throws to move the chains.

Fortunately for Cleveland, they have a good chance to bounce back in Week 4 as they head to the West Coast to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are banged up on both sides of the football as they’ll be without Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, giving the Browns some legitimate hope of a win.

Prior to the matchup, wide receiver James Proche was seen rocking a Kyrie Irving high school jersey via the team’s official X account.

Proche is a Dallas, TX native and seems to be paying homage to Irving who currently stars for his hometown Dallas Mavericks.

It’s common for athletes to sport other players’ jerseys, and Proche is seen proudly repping Irving who is widely considered to be one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

The Mavericks are coming off a Finals run where they came a few games away from winning a title, but Proche and the rest of the Browns will simply be hoping for a regular season win against the Raiders.

