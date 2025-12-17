Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
7 Browns Players Missed Practice On Wednesday

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in for a massive challenge on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills will be in town, and they’re double-digit road favorites at the time of writing.

Of course, that shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The Browns have only won three games, and reigning MVP Josh Allen is looking to lead his team back to the top of the division. To add insult to injury – literally – the Browns have several players on the shelf right now.

According to team insider Zac Jackson, as many as seven players didn’t even suit up to practice on Wednesday.

“The Browns’ list of players not practicing today: Jack Conklin (concussion), Myles Garrett (not injury related), Mike Hall (illness), Teven Jenkins (shoulder), David Njoku (knee), Dylan Sampson (hand), Denzel Ward (calf),” Jackson posted on X.

Per Jackson’s report, Jack Conklin missed practice with a concussion. As such, his status for Sunday is in jeopardy.

Veteran tight end David Njoku is dealing with a knee injury, and he’s been on the injury report for weeks now. There’s also rookie running back Dylan Sampson, who missed the loss to the Chicago Bears with a calf injury.

On the defensive side of the ball, Myles Garrett was out, most likely due to a maintenance, non-injury-related day. Denzel Ward is dealing with a calf injury, and given the delicate nature of those ailments, perhaps the team should just shut him down for the season.

Last but not least, G Teven Jenkins (shoulder) and DT Mike Hall (illness) didn’t suit up, either. The Browns aren’t likely to win many more games this season – if any.

At this point, they need to think about preserving their bodies and making sure to avoid unnecessary injuries.

Browns Nation