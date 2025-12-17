Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gives Major Compliment To Josh Allen

Kevin Stefanski Gives Major Compliment To Josh Allen

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski Gives Major Compliment To Josh Allen
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are about to take on the Buffalo Bills, and they know they will be facing a serious challenge from them. That’s partly due to the hard work and relentless skills of quarterback Josh Allen.

Speaking to the press, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski got real about Allen, stating that he is “good at all of it” when speaking about his abilities and highlighting the overall strength he brings to the field.

“There’s really no weakness in his game. He’s playing at an extremely high level…I don’t know who’s playing better than him at the position,” Stefanski said.

Allen has been fantastic throughout the 2025 season so far and is still in the conversation for MVP. He has thrown for more than 3,200 yards and has 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has completed 70 percent of his passes, and the Bills are currently second in the AFC East with a 10-4 record. They are going to prove quite a challenge for the Browns, who are 3-11 and just suffered a painful loss to the Chicago Bears.

If the Browns have any chance of surviving this game, it’ll be because of their stellar defensive line.

With that being said, Stefanski’s statement makes it clear that he is blown away by Allen and knows the man has multiple ways to score and impact his team. Stopping him will be one of the Browns’ most daunting tasks yet.

If Allen plays like he has been all year, the Browns could be in serious trouble, and Stefanski is well aware of that.

NEXT:  One Browns Rookie Stood Out In Sunday's Rough Loss
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Chemistry With Shedeur Sanders
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Bernie Kosar speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bernie Kosar Shares Encouraging Health Update
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Warns Browns About Potential Move With Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns helmet
7 Browns Players Missed Practice On Wednesday
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: A detail of a line of scrimmage during the first quarter between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
One Browns Rookie Stood Out In Sunday’s Rough Loss
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A general view during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
Rumored Browns OT Prospect Announces He Will Enter 2026 Draft
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation