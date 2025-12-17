Kevin Stefanski Gives Major Compliment To Josh Allen

The Cleveland Browns are about to take on the Buffalo Bills, and they know they will be facing a serious challenge from them. That’s partly due to the hard work and relentless skills of quarterback Josh Allen.

Speaking to the press, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski got real about Allen, stating that he is “good at all of it” when speaking about his abilities and highlighting the overall strength he brings to the field.

“There’s really no weakness in his game. He’s playing at an extremely high level…I don’t know who’s playing better than him at the position,” Stefanski said.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on defending #Bills QB Josh Allen: "There's really no weakness in his game." pic.twitter.com/POaB1Xz2cL — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 17, 2025

Allen has been fantastic throughout the 2025 season so far and is still in the conversation for MVP. He has thrown for more than 3,200 yards and has 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has completed 70 percent of his passes, and the Bills are currently second in the AFC East with a 10-4 record. They are going to prove quite a challenge for the Browns, who are 3-11 and just suffered a painful loss to the Chicago Bears.

If the Browns have any chance of surviving this game, it’ll be because of their stellar defensive line.

With that being said, Stefanski’s statement makes it clear that he is blown away by Allen and knows the man has multiple ways to score and impact his team. Stopping him will be one of the Browns’ most daunting tasks yet.

If Allen plays like he has been all year, the Browns could be in serious trouble, and Stefanski is well aware of that.

