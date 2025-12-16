Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Browns Already Facing Long Odds Against Bills

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going in the loss to the Chicago Bears. The offense struggled mightily, with the Bears’ defense keeping Shedeur Sanders on his toes from start to finish.

Now, Kevin Stefanski’s team will head back home for a clash with the Buffalo Bills, and the outlook isn’t good. As shown by Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports, oddsmakers don’t seem to be quite high on the home team:

“Buffalo kept its pursuit of another AFC East title alive after rallying from a 21-point deficit against the Patriots on Sunday. That mathematically keeps them alive in the division race, but they cannot slip up. The oddsmakers don’t believe they will in Week 16, making them a 10-point road favorite as they travel to Cleveland. Initially, the Bills opened as a 9.5-point favorite and have since ticked up to double digits. The Browns are coming off a loss to the Bears, where Shedeur Sanders threw three interceptions. The Bills are 4-3 ATS on the road this season, while the Browns are 4-2 ATS at home,” Sullivan wrote.

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe the Browns will be able to keep up with the Bills. They’re still striving to win the AFC East division, and Josh Allen is probably the best quarterback in the game right now.

As good as the Browns’ defense has been for most of the season, they’ve given up at least 26 points in each of the past three games. They’ve allowed 88 points, and while some of that might have to do with a lack of motivation at this point in the season after being eliminated from the playoffs, that’s not a good outlook when you have Josh Allen in town.

On the bright side, Sean McDermott’s team has struggled mightily to contain the run, so the table is set for Quinshon Judkins to bounce back and have another big game. His fellow Buckeye TreVeyon Henderson torched them for two big touchdowns last week. The Browns’ season is all but over.

Still, this game will continue to help the rookies with their impressive development to get a jump start on the upcoming campaign.

Browns Nation