Wednesday, September 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / 7 Browns Players Not Practicing Wednesday Due To Injury

7 Browns Players Not Practicing Wednesday Due To Injury

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

By Week 4, many teams around the NFL are starting to accumulate an unfortunate amount of injuries, and that includes the Cleveland Browns who could be looking at an uphill battle to get back to .500 against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

The Browns have a whopping seven players missing practice on Wednesday due to injury according to their recent practice report.

Cleveland.com beat writer Mary Kay Cabot shared a list of injured Browns on X who aren’t practicing Wednesday, a list which includes tackle Jack Conklin, running back Jerome Ford, defensive end Myles Garrett, linebacker Jordan Hicks, tight end David Njoku, running back Pierre Strong, and tackle Jedrick Wills.

Those are not just seven players, those are seven of the team’s best and most important players that would leave huge voids behind if they were unable to suit up on Sunday.

Wills made his return at tackle against the Giants while Conklin has been getting closer and closer, but it’s a bit worrisome that both of them aren’t practicing Wednesday unless it’s strictly a maintenance day.

Garrett and Njoku missing practice is no surprise as Garrett is managing injuries to both his feet and is surely just keeping his mileage down while Njoku has missed time with his ankle injury and doesn’t appear ready to make his return yet.

Ford and Strong both being banged up heading into a juicy matchup with a run defense that is currently giving up over 150 yards per game is a problem.

Keep an eye out for the practice status of all these stars on Thursday.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation