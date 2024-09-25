Browns Work Out Former Giants DE

Last week, the Cleveland Browns had 16 players listed on their injury report, trailing only the Seattle Seahawks in that department.

That does not include the host of players the team had listed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list, including the likes of Nick Chubb, safety Juan Thornhill, and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II.

After Sunday’s loss to the Giants, more players will be added to that weekly injury report.

Cleveland’s holes on its roster continue to grow, and the team is evaluating talent it could add to the squad – both the 53-man regular season roster and the practice squad – to help address those issues.

Insider Aaron Wilson shared on X that the team evaluated one prospect on Tuesday, bringing in former Giants defensive end Elerson Smith for a workout.

#Browns worked out Elerson Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 24, 2024

Smith was the Giants’ fourth-round draft selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the defensive end played in 13 contests for the team during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Last year, Smith was waived in July by the Giants, and the athlete signed with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders to be on their practice squads.

Smith was again waived during the league’s cutdown process this August instead of being retained on the IR by the Raiders.

The Browns are looking for depth at the defensive end position after Myles Garrett revealed his foot injury was hampering him, and he admitted that the pain was beginning to travel up his legs after his clean MRI this week.

In addition to Garrett, Cleveland has defensive ends Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za’Darius Smith, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and Sam Kamara on its roster.

NEXT:

Analyst Shares Intriguing Take On Browns OL Woes