7 Browns Players On Inactive List For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns had a short week for their contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Following their Monday night game, the Browns had just five days to rest and prepare to play Pittsburgh for a Week 14 rematch between these two AFC North rivals.

Cleveland’s limited rest could have played a factor in the team’s decision to scratch more individuals in the buildup to their divisional contest.

On Sunday, the Browns announced seven players would be missing the Week 14 game against the Steelers.

Our inactives for Week 14 against the Steelers pic.twitter.com/hNlwGJYDGG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 8, 2024

Zappe – who was waived and re-signed by the team during the last week – will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback for the contest.

In addition to Zappe, three more offensive players have been scratched from the game.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman received a concussion during these two teams’ last outing, and the Browns have decided to hold him out for the second consecutive contest.

Fellow receiver Jamari Thrash and running back D’Onta Foreman were also late scratches for the Browns.

Cleveland’s defensive unit will be without three players, too.

Cornerback Chigozie Anusiem – a player the Browns claimed off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad last month – will be out of Sunday’s contest.

He’ll be joined on the sidelines by defensive linemen Sam Kamara and James Houston.

Like Tillman, Kamara suffered a concussion and will be sidelined for the second straight game.

Houston joined the Browns two weeks ago as the franchise claimed him off waivers after he primarily suited up for the Detroit Lions, making eight appearances for the NFC North squad in 2024.

