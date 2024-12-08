Insider Reveals If Browns Plans To Stick With Jameis Winston As Starter

The Cleveland Browns are facing a playoff game of sorts on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Should the Browns lose their contest, Cleveland will be officially eliminated from the postseason.

Winning their matchup against the Steelers would stave off elimination for another weekend.

Their narrow pathway to play in the AFC playoffs this season has led to questions about whether the Browns would continue playing veteran quarterback Jameis Winston over second-year signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes that Cleveland has already made that decision, suggesting that Winston’s play is the determining factor moving forward.

“As long as Winston continues to play well, the Browns will continue to start him. If he starts to throw too many interceptions or otherwise makes mistakes, they’ll consider giving Dorian Thompson-Robinson a chance,” Cabot said.

With Winston under center as the starter, the Browns are 2-3 in 2024 with upset victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran quarterback has thrown for 1,763 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his 10 appearances this season.

Cleveland has been a significantly better offensive team with Winston leading the way, eclipsing the 400-yard total offense mark in multiple games this season.

Still, the Browns could consider playing Thompson-Robinson to see what the 2023 NFL Draft fifth-round player is capable of to close out their lost campaign.

Thompson-Robinson started three games last year, going 1-2 in those outings.

In his two-year career, Thompson-Robinson has made 11 appearances, completing 51.8 percent of his passes for 522 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions.

