Amari Cooper’s Beach Outfit Has Fans Talking

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have added a few new pieces to their offense this offseason.

So they will have to spend time building comradery before offseason workouts begin.

It appears a few members of the Browns’ offense got together to work out on the beach.

One of the most recognizable of the bunch is wide receiver Amari Cooper.

While some of the players have normal beach wear on, Cooper has a unique outfit.

According to a video by Jordan Zirm, Cooper was seen wearing long light-blue pants and a white tee shirt.

It is certainly an interesting wardrobe choice for Cooper.

But, he is not there to sit on the beach and relax.

Cooper’s outfit is not the only thing fans are wondering about.

Some are also questioning why they are wearing socks to run on the beach.

Knowing how hot the sand can get on the beach it makes sense to see a few of them in socks.

Ultimately, the Browns’ offense will have to be much improved this season.

Deshaun Watson gets a full offseason of preparation, and he should be ready to go for Week 1.

If he can return to his Pro Bowl ways that we saw in his Houston, the Browns should be in good shape.

Playing in the AFC will be no easy task.

But the Browns have playoff expectations surrounding them and must perform up to snuff.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is under plenty of pressure to get his team back to the playoffs.

If he can not, he might be looking for a new job next offseason.

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

