Joe Thomas Saw The Browns’ Future And His Reaction Says It All

No matter what the capacity is, it’s always great for the Cleveland Browns to have legendary left tackle Joe Thomas around the organization. Even though his main job now is serving as an analyst, he still always has time for the only franchise he ever played for.

It’s no secret that the Browns are in the process of building a new Huntington Bank Field, which is scheduled to be ready to host the Browns in 2029.

The Browns broke ground on the new Huntington Bank Field recently and had plenty of members of the Browns family on site to take in the historic milestone. Thomas was one of them and came away incredibly excited about the upcoming stadium.

“After seeing the videos and blueprints…this might be the coolest stadium in the NFL when the new @HuntingtonBkFld opens in 2029,” said Thomas.

After seeing the videos and blueprints…this might be the coolest stadium in the NFL when the new @HuntingtonBkFld opens in 2029🔥🎆 https://t.co/NELSDZjr4u — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 1, 2026

Cleveland also dropped an exciting new hype video for the stadium on Friday, and Thomas was right. The place looks incredible.

As for the event, there was a panel focusing on the fan experience, another panel focused on the economic impact of the new stadium, and a third session that featured Thomas moderating a conversation between GM Andrew Berry, new head coach Todd Monken, and defensive stars Carson Schwesinger and Denzel Ward.

The stadium is projected to feature the closest seats in the NFL, a transparent roof to generate plenty of natural light, flexible capacity to seat around 75,000 people, and most importantly, is slated to create more than 6,000 jobs.

The new stadium concept rubbed plenty of people the wrong way when it was initially announced as the location isn’t incredibly convenient for a lot of people and the dome will eliminate cold-weather games. There’s also the economic aspect where fans are always rightfully upset at the concept of public taxpayer money going towards a new stadium, but with ground being broken, this stadium is now officially under construction.

Hopefully the stadium does have the kind of economic impact outlined in the plan. It would also be nice to see the Browns win more games once they move to their new home.

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