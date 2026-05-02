Browns May Have Just Found Their Version Of An NFL Star

Todd Monken clearly has a blueprint in mind for how he wants the Cleveland Browns’ offense to look and operate. So far, in his first offseason as head coach, a lot of it is based on what he was able to accomplish as the coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons.

There, Monken watched Zay Flowers develop into a Pro Bowl wide receiver. Now, coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns hope to have found someone who can duplicate that kind of production.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports said he believes rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion could be a perfect scheme fit for the Browns in a role similar to Flowers’ with the Ravens.

“Concepcion was one of the most explosive playmakers in this draft class, and sending him over to Todd Monken’s offense in Cleveland is a great fit. If you’ve seen what Zay Flowers did in Baltimore, where he made back-to-back Pro Bowls with 160 catches for 2,270 yards and nine touchdowns over the last two seasons while operating as Lamar Jackson’s No. 1 target, that should give you an idea of how the Browns can use Concepcion once they get their quarterback situation squared away,” Dubin wrote.

Monken himself compared Concepcion to Flowers after the Browns made the Texas A&M product the No. 24 overall pick in the recently completed 2026 NFL Draft. Though some analysts believed Concepcion may have been a reach at that selection, the Browns were, in fact, fearful he may be selected before then.

At 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, Concepcion is built similarly to Flowers, who at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie does have a tendency to drop passes, based on his play in college, so that is something the Browns will have to work on leading up to this season.

Concepcion is not the only Browns draft pick being compared to a Ravens player. When talking about center Parker Bailsford, a fifth-round selection, Monken invoked the name of former Baltimore Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, based on their similar undersized status.

In addition, the Browns drafted two receiving tight ends, Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan, in the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively. They could be trying to create a tandem with Harold Fannin Jr. that would mimic what the Ravens were able to do with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Monken also has a strong Baltimore influence on his coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop among them, so it only makes sense that they prefer players who fit a mold and a style they are familiar with.

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Late Round Browns Draft Pick Has One Analyst Very Excited