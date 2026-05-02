Former NFL QB Just Gave Browns’ Draft Highest Praise

One of the most impressive things about the Cleveland Browns’ performance in the 2026 NFL Draft was that they were able to successfully address their positions of need without reaching or overspending with their selections or trades. They completed their checklist admirably and should be set up well into the future.

The Browns added offensive tackles Spencer Fano in the first round at No. 9 overall and Austin Barber in the third round at No. 86. They chose wide receiver KC Concepcion in the first round at No. 24 and Denzel Boston in the second round at No. 39, and tight ends Joe Royer (No. 170) and Carsen Ryan (No. 248) in the later rounds.

Former Cleveland quarterback Robert Griffin III recently got honest about the Browns’ “winning draft,” saying they made all the right moves to surround Shedeur Sanders with the talent he needs to succeed.

“The Browns are saying we need to protect Shedeur. We need to give him weapons to throw to, and they did that. That, alone, is a winning draft. On top of that, they went and got safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. This draft, to me, gave the Browns roster a total facelift,” Griffin said.

The Cleveland Browns CRUSHED the NFL Draft and gave their roster a TOTAL FACELIFT to help Shedeur Sanders.#Browns #NFL #RG3 #OuttaPocket pic.twitter.com/wUh2v2TL2L — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 1, 2026

McNeil-Warren, at No. 58 in the second round, was one of just two defensive players selected by the Browns with their 10 picks, as they later chose linebacker Justin Jefferson in the fifth round at No. 149. They also added center Parker Brailsford in that round at No. 146.

Interestingly, Griffin did not mention quarterback Taylen Green, who was taken in the sixth round, No. 182, and whose dual-threat ability could be seen as similar to Griffin’s. In fact, Green’s 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine was the fastest since 2003, bettering the 4.41 seconds that Griffin ran in 2012.

The draft came after the Browns successfully began the rebuild of their offensive line earlier in the offseason, acquiring Tytus Howard in a trade and signing Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins as free agents. With upgrades across the offense, either Sanders or Deshaun Watson should have much more success than Cleveland’s starting quarterbacks have had in recent years.

The Browns were able to follow up last year’s impactful class with a larger group that, if it performs up to expectations, will enhance the foundation of the franchise even further.

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