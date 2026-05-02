Late Round Browns Draft Pick Has One Analyst Very Excited

It is rare for a sixth-round pick in any NFL Draft to generate a noticeable amount of hype or exciting thoughts about his future. That equation changes significantly, however, when that pick is a quarterback, particularly one with unique physical traits.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns used the first pick of the sixth round, No. 182 overall, to select Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound, athletically gifted player has sparked the imagination of fans and analysts alike regarding his potential role in Todd Monken’s offense.

With that in mind, analyst Tim Bielik has named Green as the Browns’ most intriguing draft pick and speculated about his use as a Wildcat quarterback as soon as this season.

“The most intriguing pick is Taylen Green. If you’re drafting in the sixth round, you’re drafting on traits. If you can get a couple touchdowns out of Taylen Green in a Wildcat formation, for me, you’ve already hit value. I don’t consider him a guy that is going to start anytime soon, but if you’re trying to manufacture offense, you’re looking to do it any way you can,” Bielik said.

Green struggled with passing accuracy in college, as many young, tall quarterbacks tend to do. He also committed too many turnovers, with 20 interceptions and 17 fumbles, and took too many sacks, over his final two seasons.

However, with his arm strength and foot speed, he also generated many big plays, with 109 of 20-plus yards over those two seasons. At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, which was the fastest time by a quarterback since 2003.

With none of the Browns’ potential starting quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, known for their running ability, Green could be a valuable game-day option if Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer want to add that element to the offense. The rookie could be particularly effective in the red zone, or on short-yardage third- or fourth-down situations.

A decade ago, the Browns turned similarly built quarterback Terrelle Pryor into a viable wide receiver, with 77 receptions for 1,077 yards in the 2016 season. It is unknown if Green has the catching ability to make such a transition, but any way Cleveland can make use of him would be welcomed on an offense that has consistently been one of the worst in the NFL.

Though his future may never be as a starting QB in the NFL, Green may have enough to offer to become a contributing player in the league.

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