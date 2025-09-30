A Bright Spot Is Emerging Amid Browns’ Early Struggles

The Cleveland Browns are off to a disappointing start this season.

However, as bad as the results have been and as worrisome as the quarterback and offensive line are, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“The early returns on the Browns’ 2025 Draft have looked great,” The 33rd Team wrote on X.

The early returns on the Browns' 2025 Draft have looked great 🐶 https://t.co/cY8Xtoef76 pic.twitter.com/3jpzXmgtf2 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 29, 2025

Defensive tackle Mason Graham has seven pressures and one tackle for loss, while tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has 17 catches for 160 yards.

Running backs Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins have turned 29 touches into 112 yards and one touchdown, and 57 touches into 281 yards and two TDs, respectively.

Last but not least, linebacker Carson Schwesinger has 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Schwesinger and Judkins are early candidates to win Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

General manager Andrew Berry has made his fair share of mistakes during his days in charge of the team, but this draft class might be good enough to help him keep his job.

Of course, there’s still a big question about whether rookies Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will be the quarterback of the future.

That would clearly be the cherry on top, and given the way veteran QB Joe Flacco has struggled in the first month of the season, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see one of the younger players take over the offense soon.

Regardless of how this season plays out, the Browns have some stars in the making.

