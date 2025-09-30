Browns Announce 5 Roster Moves

The Browns are stumbling into October at 1-3 following a disheartening Week 4 loss to Detroit.

With a London matchup against the Minnesota Vikings looming, the Browns are scrambling to stabilize their roster.

Injuries and inconsistency have stunted the passing attack, preventing any real rhythm from forming.

On Tuesday, the Browns responded with five roster moves designed to address their wide receiver and cornerback concerns, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

Cedric Tillman, once viewed as Cleveland’s clear No. 2 receiver behind Jerry Jeudy, suffered a hamstring injury against Detroit and has now landed on injured reserve.

His first four games produced just 11 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns, falling short of hopes for a breakout season.

In response, Cleveland promoted Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain from the practice squad to the active roster.

Corley, a second-year pro from Western Kentucky, had been cut by the New York Jets before joining the Browns.

Larvadain, a speedy rookie who impressed in training camp and the preseason, had remained inactive until now.

The back-to-back losses of Tillman and DeAndre Carter set the stage for Cleveland’s roster shakeup, leading to the emergency elevation of both receivers.

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell was waived after a string of poor showings, highlighted by a rough outing against Baltimore, where he surrendered explosive plays before being benched.

To address the hole, the Browns added cornerback Ameer Speed to the practice squad.

A sixth-round pick by New England in 2023, Speed has primarily contributed on special teams with the Bears and Colts.

