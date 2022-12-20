Browns Nation

A Look At The Browns Depth Chart Vs. The Saints

By

browns helmet
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns head into their game against the New Orleans Saints with some decisions to make.

With the team needing a miracle to reach the playoffs, do they play their starters or rest them for the season?

While many are expecting some veterans to play no matter what, others might be questionable.

However, let’s look at the unofficial depth chart for the Browns’ next game.

 

Unofficial Lineup Shows Most Star Players Still Playing

There seems to be no missing star players from the starting lineup.

However, it shows Jadeveon Clowney having an injury but still in the first-string slot.

Clowney, if fans remember, is under the NFL concussion protocol after Saturday’s victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

His head injury now forces him to potentially miss their game against the Saints, if he can’t pass the protocol.

If he’s out, the lineup shows Alex Wright as his backup to take his place.

However, losing Clowney is an enormous blow to this Browns’ defense, as he’s a key player in the pass rush.

When he and Myles Garrett are on the field, the Browns have a 34.5% pressure rate against quarterbacks.

But without him, it drops to 21.4%, which hurts the Browns’ defense.

With Wright having only 10 pressures in 261 pass rushing opportunities this year, losing Clowney will be felt even harder.

Outside of the Clowney issue, all other players are looking ready for their game against the Saints.

