Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Storylines To Watch In Browns vs. Saints

2 Storylines To Watch In Browns vs. Saints

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

New Orleans marches in for a Saturday game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Saints won just their 5th game last week, but still have a viable shot at the NFC South division title.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are collapsing, and hold the top position with just 6 wins.

And with the Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers knotted at 5-9, it’s anybody’s title to win.

Cleveland’s own playoff hopes are alive, although they are on total life support.

The Browns need 5 teams to not only lose but to lose exactly the right games in order to sneak into the 7th position.

ESPN estimated the odds of such a scenario playing out at 0.7 percent.

Here are 2 other storylines to follow in the Browns-Buccaneers game.

 

Welcome Home, Jarvis Landry 

Jarvis Landry landed with his hometown Saints after turning down the Browns’ best reworked-contract offer.

And it was a great homecoming, at least for one week.

Landry opened the season with 7 catches on 9 targets for 114 yards against the Falcons.

But he only grabbed 8 more catches for 54 yards over the next 3 games before an ankle injury sidelined him.

The former Brown and Dolphin missed 6 weeks and returned to find a new quarterback under center.

With Andy Dalton at the helm, Landry has only 10 catches in 5 games and was shut out on 1 target Sunday.

There are Browns fans who would like to cheer for Landry after a few catches this weekend.

Just as long as he doesn’t jeopardize Cleveland’s dwindling playoff odds.

 

Thanks, Canada! Cold, Wind, and Snow 

Below-freezing temperatures and snow are expected across much of the United States this weekend.

But few cities do cold and snow like Cleveland does.

And throw in winds off the lake at an expected 30 miles per hour, and you have a true Snow Globe Game.

Dalton and his Saints are not only a fair-weather southern team, but they also play and practice in a dome.

One would think this would be a huge advantage for the Cleveland Browns, except for this one thing:

Deshaun Watson, who did well enough in moderate cold last week, has not proven capable in bad weather yet.

And Dalton’s Cincy experience might even the odds if anybody can even see the game.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals It's Highest Graded Browns From Saturday's Game

4 mins ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Saints

3 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Should The Browns Be Concerned With Cade York?

15 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns' Playoff Chances

21 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/19/22)

1 day ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Bojorquez's Foot Has Been An Asset To Browns

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski's Postgame Victory Speech

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Big NFL Network Graphics Error

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/18/22)

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Win Over Ravens

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Looking At The Latest Injuries For The Browns

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns Win Over Ravens

3 days ago

Guard Ben Powers #72 and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens line up against linebacker Deion Jones #54 of the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Matchups To Watch In The Browns-Ravens Game

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Baltimore Ravens Score Predictions

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/17/22)

3 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agents The Browns Should Try To Acquire This Offseason

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Comments On Chatter To Fire Joe Woods

4 days ago

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns watches the first half from the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows How Jadeveon Clowney Dominated The Bengals

4 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Talks Ravens And WPMOTY Honor

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/16/22)

4 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams

Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

5 days ago

PFF Reveals It's Highest Graded Browns From Saturday's Game

No more pages to load