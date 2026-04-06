A Surprising Draft Strategy Is Being Discussed For Browns

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, as it’s now less than a month away. Free agent moves and trades have mostly slowed to a crawl, so the draft couldn’t come at a better time for fans who are looking for some action.

Cleveland Browns fans are particularly excited for this year’s draft, given that the Browns have two first-round picks. They are still looking to fill multiple positions of need, and they could do so with blue-chip prospects given their positioning.

While the Browns currently hold the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll pick at those spots on draft night. They aren’t afraid to trade back, which is what they did last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there are some analysts, including Xavier Crocker, who wouldn’t be upset if traded back twice in the first round.

“Honestly, I might be fine with a double trade back,” Crocker said via Honor The Land.

Should the Browns trade back from #6…. and then trade back AGAIN? "I'd be fine with a double trade back." – @chefzae23 pic.twitter.com/Yyt4E4nljy — Honor The Land (@honortheland) April 5, 2026

Trading back equals more draft capital, which has turned into extra valuable currency for the Browns. Their 2025 draft class was one of the more impressive in recent history, especially since they had some great hits with their later selections.

While they might pass up the top receiver prospect or one of the better offensive linemen by trading back, the Browns could solidify their future with more picks. The Browns aren’t the only team with two firsts, and if one of the other teams is willing to give them another first-rounder with a sweetener on top of it to move up, it could be too good an offer to refuse.

Of course, this is the first year under new head coach Todd Monken, so his draft strategy might be completely different from what the Browns have done in the past. For a team that only won five games last year, it might be time to think outside the box when it comes to the draft, as what they have done in the past is clearly not working.

Browns fans won’t have to wait that much longer to see what the team does on draft night, but they’ll be waiting on pins and needles until the event happens and picks are being made and solidified on the board.

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Insider Reveals How Browns Can Land 'Home Run' Trade In Draft