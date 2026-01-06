A Telling Stat Sums Up Browns’ Struggles Under Kevin Stefanski

For years, Kevin Stefanski has been viewed by many in the national media as a strong offensive mind. However, that reputation never translated into on-field production for the Cleveland Browns.

Stefanski had had two winning seasons in six years with the team. During that time, they’ve only had a top-ten offense once.

That’s why, as disappointing as the numbers shared by Anthony Reinhard on X might be, they’re not necessarily surprising.

If anything, they tell a big part of the story of this team’s failure on offense under Stefanski.

“The Browns offense under Kevin Stefanski has struggled to return to the form we saw early in his tenure. In the last three seasons, the Browns offense hasn’t broken inside the top 20 in EPA/play over a six week stretch,” Reinhard posted on X.

Stefanski earned his stripes in the league for being the offensive coordinator who made Kirk Cousins look like a star earlier in his career. He never got a Kirk Cousins in Cleveland, and that clearly took a toll on his ability to field a solid offense.

That being said, we’ve seen other teams do a whole lot more with a whole lot less — even with backup signal callers leading the offense. Offensive-minded coaches are supposed to find a way, and that just wasn’t the case in Cleveland.

Of course, that’s not to say that he’s not a good coach or even that he’s the only one to blame for how things have fared during his tenure; he clearly isn’t. Still, that’s beyond the point right now.

Stefanski might be better suited to be an offensive coordinator. Not all assistant coaches find success as the main guy, and that’s perfectly fine.

