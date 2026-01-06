Former Browns Player Reveals Telling Insight About Jimmy Haslam

Fans of teams in any league can often be the harshest critics. They’re emotionally invested in their favorite team, which is usually met with impressive loyalty and frustration in the same breath.

Cleveland Browns fans haven’t been shy about criticizing the team in recent seasons, given the team’s performance as of late. Firing Kevin Stefanski has largely been viewed as a significant step forward, but people are now asking more questions and expecting more from this team.

Former Browns player Mitchell Schwartz, for instance, was asked about his opinions on team owner Jimmy Haslam, and he wasn’t shy in his response via X.

“I had a good experience with him. He cares about winning and spends money on the roster, on coaches and resources, on the stadium, and on facilities. That’s huge and it’s hard to be successful if you’re not willing to spend. When I was there he was quick to admit mistakes and move on from bad hires. Always better to do that than hang on. He met with players to get their input, kept leadership in the loop, and was always around and personable. I have no idea what goes on behind the scenes so I can’t say if he’s playing shadow GM and interfering with the guys he hires. I will say the first couple years it was set up in a way that everyone could get in his ear and it felt like all sides of the building had a voice and that’s never good. Since then it seems like he’s streamlined the org, roles, and lines of communication. My big takeaway is he gives a crap, wants to win, and spends money. The results haven’t been there but he does the things you want him to and I think it’ll come eventually,” Schwartz said via X.

As Schwartz mentioned, his experience with Haslam was largely positive. Every owner has their shortcomings, but in his eyes, Haslam was doing what he thought was best for the betterment of the team, and that he was solely focused on the Browns’ future success.

The Browns might not have been competitive in 2025, but if Schwartz’s evaluation of the team is correct, their time might be coming sooner rather than later. After seeing the results of their 2025 draft class, it’s clear that this front office is heading in the right direction. If they can make the right picks in 2026, with a pool of selections that includes two first-rounders, this team could turn around faster than anyone could have imagined.

With the right owner, coach, GM, and support staff, with motivated players behind them, teams can go a lot further than they’re given credit for.

