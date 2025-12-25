A Tough Conversation Is Happening About The Browns

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been competitive lately. Even with an impressive rookie class, the team fell well short of expectations this season.

After watching a large sample size, Daryl Ruiter believes it’s time for real change.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Ruiter argued that the Browns need a full reset at the top.

That includes moving on from general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, signaling what he sees as the best path forward for the franchise.

“They’ve been here now 6 years, they’ve had 2 good years. The rest has been slop, it’s unwatchable. There are building blocks here but otherwise this has been an unmitigated disaster,” he said.

🚨"They've been here now 6 years, they've had 2 good years. The rest has been slop, it's unwatchable. There are building blocks here but otherwise this has been an unmitigated disaster."@RuiterWrongFAN on the current Browns regime🏈 pic.twitter.com/jvBrgPVjV1 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 24, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with this. Even if Kevin Stefanski isn’t a bad coach or even if he was given a bad hand, he’s been in charge of the team for six years, and they have nothing to show for it.

Their only playoff win came in the COVID season, and the Browns only have two winning seasons under Stefanki’s tutelage. Not many head coaches would be able to survive consecutive three-win seasons, and even Bill Belichick was shown the door once he stopped winning.

Stefanski was supposed to be an offensive guru, but the Browns have ranked near the bottom in most offensive categories in five out of six years with him at the helm.

It’s not even a matter of whether he’s a good coach or not at this point. Things may have run their course, and even he may benefit from taking his talents somewhere else.

At the end of the day, he’s getting paid to coach a winning football team.

Clearly, that hasn’t been the case.

NEXT:

Browns Ranked Among World's Most Valuable Teams In 2025