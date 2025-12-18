Insider Reveals Why Kevin Stefanski Deserves Another Chance

The Cleveland Browns are about to finish Kevin Stefanski’s sixth season in charge of the team. He has only had two winning seasons.

That’s why, after winning a total of six games in the past two seasons, it only makes sense that the fans may want him gone. Nevertheless, Mary Kay Cabot doesn’t seem to agree with that narrative. Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned insider shared her thoughts on why she’d give Stefanski another chance.

If anything, she believes he’s a victim of the circumstances:

“Kevin deserves a chance to coach this football team when he has a quarterback that he can win consistently with. If I were making the decision, I would try to give him the quarterback and see what he can do with it,” Mary Kay Cabot said.

"Kevin Stefanski deserves to coach this team with a QB he can win consistently with and I don't know he's had that here for any length of time. I would try and give him the QB and see what he can do with it." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Kevin Stefanski's and Andrew Berry's job security

Granted, that could be true to an extent. He has been dealt a bad hand more often than not, and that should ultimately fall on GM Andrew Berry, who might be even more responsible for the state of the team than the head coach.

That being said, it’s been six years. He was supposed to be an offensive guru, yet he hasn’t been able to make things work with virtually no quarterback. Other than a brief stint with Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco, Stefanski’s quarterbacks have all struggled.

Accountability matters, and keeping the same people around after winning six games in two seasons doesn’t send the right message. Why would a free agent want to play for the Browns, knowing that they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do to get back on track? Stefanski might be a good coach, and perhaps he’s not to blame for the state of things.

But great coaches figure things out and find ways to improve or at least be competitive.

