Thursday, December 25, 2025
Browns Ranked Among World’s Most Valuable Teams In 2025

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Ranked Among World’s Most Valuable Teams In 2025
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t enjoyed much on-field success over the past couple of decades. Still, the NFL has a way of rewarding teams regardless of wins and losses.

Owning an NFL franchise means being part of one of the most exclusive clubs in sports. There are only 32 teams, and that scarcity alone drives value year after year.

Because of that, even struggling teams continue to rise in worth.

So it comes as little surprise that the Browns rank as the 28th most valuable sports franchise in the world and are worth $6.4 billion, according to Forbes.

“#28. $6.4 billion: Cleveland Browns,” Forbes’ Brett Knight and Justin Teitelbaum wrote.

The Browns are working on getting a new stadium, which, obviously, only helps drive the team’s value up. Of course, it would be even better if the team had found success on the field in recent years.

This front office struck gold in the 2025 NFL Draft by getting one of the most talented rookie classes we’ve seen in years. Most of the players they took are set to be foundational pieces on the team for many years to come.

They still need to figure out some things, starting with who’s going to be their franchise quarterback.

But with another class like that and a couple of tweaks in free agency, this team can finally go back to its winning ways to drive its valuation even higher.

Browns Nation